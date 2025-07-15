Wild Oasis Finally Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay After Numerous Delays

The reimagined area features new animal species, an impressive array of climbing structures, a reimagined drop tower and a splash pad.

Almost two months after its initially planned opening, Wild Oasis has finally officially opened at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Inspired by lush rainforests and teeming with animal encounters, thrilling rides and interactive play zones, Wild Oasis promises unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

First announced in 2024, the reimagining of the Jungala area was originally scheduled to open in spring 2025, and finally held its grand opening on the morning of July 15th.

The park has injected new life into the area with the arrival of new animal species, an impressive array of climbing structures, a reimagined drop tower and a splash pad.

Among the different experiences featured at Wild Oasis are: Habitat Hideaway – an all-new multispecies exhibit where the rainforest comes to life with exciting new animals such as capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and tropical birds.



Take adventure to new heights at the Treetop Drop, a 35-foot drop tower featuring an immersive multimedia experience with action-packed jungle scenes and a cenote-themed environment.

Get challenged with four levels of climbing structures at the Canopy Climb, over 200 feet of horizontal climbing trails, and vertical climbs reaching up to 45 feet high.

Cool off at Enchanted Falls, a fun interactive splash pad and play area featuring fountains and spray towers perfect for younger adventurers looking for fun.

Guests can also participate in the self-guided educational scavenger hunt, Rainforest Quest.

Right next door to Wild Oasis is Orang Café, which is now offering up a full menu from TOMA, an innovative Latin culinary brand from Sofia and Manolo Vergara.

