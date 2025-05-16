Photos / Video: Touring the Construction Site of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s New Wild Oasis

Plus, we get a first look at the new TOMA at Orang Cafe, an innovative Latin culinary brand from Sofia and Manolo Vergara.

This morning, I was invited out to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to learn more about Wild Oasis, the park’s new, immersive kid-friendly adventure realm. We were lucky enough to take a hard hat tour through the construction site for the new area. Inspired by lush rainforests and teeming with animal encounters, thrilling rides and interactive play zones, Wild Oasis promises unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

Wild Oasis at Jungala will be somewhat familiar to longtime visitors to Busch Gardens, as the area has previously existed, but was shuttered for the last few years. The park is injecting new life into the area with the arrival of new animal species, an impressive array of climbing structures, a reimagined drop tower and a splash pad.

We got to head up to the second level of Wild Oasis, which will provide a higher view of the animal habitats, and will be the access point for some truly impressive climbing structures that aren’t for the faint of heart! Canopy Climb features 200-feet of horizontal climbing trails and vertical climbs reaching 45-feet high.

An elevator is available to take guests in wheelchairs or strollers up to the second level.

This is the spot that the new Capybarras will soon call home – in addition to giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and tropical birds.

We also got a clearly under construction view of the area’s main ride, Tree Top Drop. While a similar attraction previously called this spot home, Tree Top Drop is a new build that will feature an immersive multimedia experience.

Riders will be surrounded by action-packed jungle scenes displayed on screens throughout the ride’s underground spring-themed environment. With a height requirement of 38 inches (with an adult) and 42 inches to ride alone, this attraction is perfect for younger thrill-seekers looking for an exciting adventure.

Within Wild Oasis, guests can also enjoy Enchanted Falls, an interactive splash pad and play area with fountains and spray towers, as well as the self-guided educational scavenger hunt, Rainforest Quest.

Next up, we headed right next door to Orang Cafe, which is now offering up a full menu from TOMA, an innovative Latin culinary brand from Sofia and Manolo Vergara.

Busch Gardens previously offered items from TOMA at a booth last year, but this marks the brand’s first full location inside the park. Known for their empanadas and croquetas, this location has an expanded menu which also includes bowls and additional side dishes.

While dining, you might even catch a glimpse of an orangutan or two nearby.

Find out more about Wild Oasis and preview what else is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer for yourself in the video below:

Stay tuned for more details, including when you can experience Wild Oasis for yourself, soon!