Photos: Sampling TOMA by Sofia and Manolo Vergara at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The new Latin American brand has debuted a selection of items such as empanadas and croquetas at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Last night, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay held an event showcasing the taste of Latin America with TOMA.

What’s Happening:

  • We were invited out to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay specifically to sample food from TOMA, in partnership with Everybody Eats and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.
  • TOMA is an innovative Latin culinary brand from Sofia and Manolo Vergara, which has launched at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
  • The brand focuses on a number of different empanadas and croquetas, which we got to sample.

  • Guests can now enjoy items from TOMA at a stand towards the front of the park near Iron Gwazi.
  • You can find out more information about TOMA, and where you can pick up their food at EatToma.com.

  • As a bonus, enjoy a nighttime ride on the iconic Busch Gardens SkyRide.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning