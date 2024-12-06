Photos: Sampling TOMA by Sofia and Manolo Vergara at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Last night, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay held an event showcasing the taste of Latin America with TOMA.
What’s Happening:
- We were invited out to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay specifically to sample food from TOMA, in partnership with Everybody Eats and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.
- TOMA is an innovative Latin culinary brand from Sofia and Manolo Vergara, which has launched at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- The brand focuses on a number of different empanadas and croquetas, which we got to sample.
- Guests can now enjoy items from TOMA at a stand towards the front of the park near Iron Gwazi.
- You can find out more information about TOMA, and where you can pick up their food at EatToma.com.
- As a bonus, enjoy a nighttime ride on the iconic Busch Gardens SkyRide.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com