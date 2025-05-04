Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Welcomes an Anteater, Capybaras and More Ahead of Wild Oasis Opening
These beautiful animals will be on display at the reimagined Jungala area of the park.
Ahead of next month’s opening of Wild Oasis at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Jungala, the park has welcomed several new animal species – including these beautiful capybaras.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently welcomed several new animal species in preparation for the opening of Wild Oasis at Jungala.
- The newly arrived species—including a giant anteater, capybaras, squirrel monkeys, and tropical birds—have come from AZA-accredited facilities across the country.
- They will reside in Habitat Hideaway, one of several exciting new areas in the all-new adventure realm.
- Prior to joining their new habitat, each animal underwent a routine quarantine and health exam at Busch Gardens’ state-of-the-art Animal Care Center. This ensures their health and well-being before joining the park’s existing collection of over 200 animal species.
- In addition to animal habitats, Wild Oasis will feature splash areas, rides, play structures and more. The area will bring a refreshed and re-imagined version of the former Jungala area that will allow adventurers of all ages to embrace and explore the sounds and sights of the rainforest.
- We recently had the opportunity to take a hardhat tour of the reimagined area, which you can see here.
What They’re Saying:
- Kayla Wendzel, Zoological Curator of Wild Oasis: “We’re beyond thrilled to welcome these incredible species to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — some for the very first time! Their arrival marks an exciting milestone toward opening day, when guests can connect with these fascinating animals in a lush, immersive environment."
