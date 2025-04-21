Busch Gardens Tampa Announces Kumba Will Roar Again this Summer

The popular coaster has been closed since November.

You’ll be able to hear the roar at Busch Gardens Tampa again this summer, as the park teases Kumba’s triumphant return.

Reopening Soon:

Busch Gardens Tampa has shared on X

Kumba, a Bolliger & Mabillard sitdown coaster, opened in 1993 as the park’s third roller coaster.

Reaching heights of 143 feet and speeds of 60 miles per hour, Kumba throws riders through 7 inversions, including one of the world’s tallest vertical loops.

The coaster has maintained a nearly cult-like following, with many praising its whippy inversions and smoothness.

Kumba was one of B&M’s first major projects, being only the 6th coaster opened by the manufacturer.

Many of the Swiss company’s earlier projects, especially ones that operate year-round like Kumba, have either shuttered or been retracted.

Rumors began swirling back in 2023 that the coaster may be on the way out, much to the dismay of the coaster community.

The coaster closed unannounced back on November 20th. With very little word from the park, fans, once again, began speculating that the coaster had reached the end of its operating life.

The X post comes as a welcome surprise from the park, finally addressing Kumba’s fate.

The roar returns...



Stay tuned for more details on Kumba's reopening this summer. pic.twitter.com/JjoLetXSDg — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) April 21, 2025

We can’t wait to hear Kumba roar again this summer.

