The Vibeology of Epic Universe

It’s not a ranking. It’s not an overall review. The following is strictly discussing the vibes of Epic Universe, the first new, full-scale theme park in Orlando in almost thirty years. As Universal Orlando prepares for the park’s official opening, I’ve been able to check out the park to figure out what vibes are being presented to guests. Crank up the Paula Abdul, it’s time for the park’s vibeology.

Constellation Carousel - Okay, but like, she ate? It brings to mind the SeaGlass Carousel that girl. Vibes: Immaculate

Stardust Racers - I'm going to say something controversial, yet brave: this attraction is forgettable. The coaster itself is a blast, with a double launch at the start, remarkable amounts of air time, and a variety of thrilling dueling moments. Yet, its unclear story places the entire attraction in a thematic purgatory. Why are we in the stars? Are we riding on comets? Why can I see this fully within the Isle of Berk? A great ride experience that doesn't necessarily fit within a park that prides itself on immersion. Vibes: A cute pair of mismatched socks

Curse of the Werewolf - You know when your little brother wants to join the game you’re playing, but it's far too intense, so they play some unnecessary role on the side? “Can I play Cops & Robbers, too? I wanna be in the shootout!" “Okay, sure, you can…you can be the clerk watching from inside the convenience store!" This thirty second long coaster fills that role. In theory: fun! A spinning coaster themed around The Wolf Man . Yet, the profoundly fast ride time paired with the less-than-stellar theming of a family coaster within a horror land makes you think “aw, well at least they joined in the fun!" Shout out to the iconic mannequin, likely purchased from a Forever 21 going out of business sale, at the end serving camp on a platter. Vibes: “Bless Her Heart!"

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - Alexa, play "O Holy Night" by Mariah Carey. This girl? Right here? She is my main. She is my person. She is the reason I wake up in the morning and the reason I dread going to bed every night. The world building and the animatronics and the ride mechanics and the storytelling and, above all, my sweet bby Creature from the Black Lagoon in the flesh? Spread my ashes here, 'cause I am dead. Everyone wants to be her, but few can get anywhere close. Make her a national monument. Protect her for centuries to come. (But also, maybe tone down the seizure-inducing lights in the queue, as I saw one girl have to throw on sunglasses and be escorted out…) Are there flaws? Lots (Y'all couldn't decorate a wall in theme and, instead, resorted to some black curtains? Why am I being turned to face an emergency exit and some folding chairs? Why are all the animatronic mechanics as visible as Dracula showing off his bare feet?), but it still is a bright spot in the park. Vibes: Carly Simon-esque

Le Cirque Arcanus - This theatrical show is set to be operated like the now extinct Poseidon's Fury at IOA. The show works to have an ever flowing array of guests with ample queue space dedicated. It's a feat of efficiency and technology, no doubt. However, what do we receive on the stage? Yikes. None of it works. There's a rather awe-inducing stage reveal at one point in the show that does inspire gasps from the audience, but otherwise? It's (purposefully) lackluster circus acts followed by (accidentally) lackluster storytelling. Does anyone care this much about the Fantastic Beasts franchise? Kudos to every performer on stage giving it their all, but yeesh to what they have to work with. It's the Redwood of Epic Universe. Vibes: Third grade talent show