LEGOLAND Florida's LEGO Festival Set to Bring Playtime to Life through Music, Dance, and Fortnite

LEGOLAND Florida is all about the power of play, and the resort is inviting kids and their families out for the brand new LEGO Festival. The event will even include some LEGO Fortnite fun!

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida is ready to invite kids and families into a celebration of play with the debut of LEGO Festival.

From May 3rd to June 8th, the event is set to be one of the resort’s biggest family celebrations.

With a lineup of five interactive zones, the Winter Haven theme park wants to bring play to the forefront ahead of World Play Day on June 11th.

In a LEGO Play Well study from 2024, 76% of parents believe kids have less time and space to play than ever before. LEGO Festival aims to change that through music, dance, activities, gaming and more.

Speaking of gaming, LEGO Fortnite will be featured at the debut event. The crossover brought new family-friendly gameplay to the popular free-to-play game.

Embracing the interactive fun of the event, six new LEGO characters will also arrive for the event.

Let’s take a look at the Festival Zones: Gaming Zone – Play is always evolving, and with LEGO Fortnite taking the world by storm, kids everywhere are building their own incredible creations in the popular video game. At the gaming zone, kids will be able to embrace the fun of gaming, check out an over 21,000 brick recreation of Cuddle Team Leader, and meet LEGO Fortnite’s Adventure Peely. Music Zone – Enjoy live music with the LEGO Battle of the Bands show. You may even get an opportunity to meet the band! Dance Zone – Show off your incredible moves at the DJ GoodVibes Dance Party. Creative Zone – LEGO Master Model Builder Alec will lead building adventures, including a LEGO Minifigure head cookie creation workshop. Chill Out Zone – Full of colorful flower walls, the secret LEGO garden will invite families to relax and build LEGO flowers to add to the decorative walls. The area will also host a LEGO DUPLO show perfect for preschoolers.



At the end of their LEGO Festival adventures, LEGOLAND will encourage guests to make a “Play Pact," encouraging kids to continue to incorporate playtime into their lives.

LEGO Festival is included in regular park admission.

What They’re Saying:

Emily Stadelman, Global Brand Director for LEGOLAND Resorts: “It’s time to power up your play and let imaginations run wild by taking part in our first ever LEGO Festival. We’re so excited to be joining other LEGOLAND Resorts across the world to create this ultimate brick building experience, where thousands of kids and their parents will come together to celebrate play. From dancing, rocking and now gaming with LEGO Fortnite we can’t wait to help families create memorable moments together."

