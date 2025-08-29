Final Splash: Stanley Falls Flume Permanently Closing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
One of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s longest-running attractions will be closing forever in just over a week.
What’s Happening:
- Stanley Falls Flume, the park’s log flume ride that opened alongside a major expansion to the park itself in 1973, will soon be permanently closing.
- The iconic classic log flume-style attraction will be taking its final plunge on Sunday, September 7th, 2025, after being a fan-favorite for generations.
- The ride twists and turns through a lush jungle before diving toward a final 40-foot splashdown.
- As one of the first log flume attractions to be built, the attraction has definitely had quite the life, but definitely feels its age.
- In announcing the closure, Busch Gardens did reveal that the ride is closing to “make way for an exciting new future attraction," however, no details have been shared at this time.
- Be sure to get in your last rides before Stanley Falls Flume closes forever on Monday, September 8th!
What Could Replace the Stanley Falls Flume?
- Interestingly, the Stanley Falls Flume is located directly next to another attraction that recently closed, Scorpion. Putting the two plots of land together could be enough room for a rather large new attraction.
- While many may think that a new coaster could take over this plot of land, I think there’s two options the park needs more desperately.
- Firstly, would simply be a more modern log flume type attraction – perhaps something similar to Catapult Falls, which opened a couple years ago at SeaWorld San Antonio.
- But what the park really needs is an indoor attraction, preferably a dark ride. When the typical Florida storms roll through, essentially all attractions in the park have to close, as they’re almost all outdoors. An indoor attraction would be extremely beneficial to the guest experience, and would be something completely different to what’s already available at the park.
