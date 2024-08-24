Scorpion Roller Coaster Set to Permanently Close at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that their oldest coaster, Scorpion, is set to close permanently after Labor Day Weekend.

What's Happening:

  • Just over a year after closing one coaster – that being the wild mouse coaster SandSerpent – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay about to remove another.
  • This time, the park has confirmed the closure of the nearby Scorpion, a classic coaster which has been at the park since 1940.
  • In fact, Scorpion is one of only three roller coasters of its kind remaining in the world today.
  • The ride sends riders straight into a forceful 360 degree loop at speeds of up to50 miles per hour.
  • After thrilling guests for over 44 years, the final day of operation for Scorpion will be Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd.
  • While the closure of SandSerpent quickly saw the opening of Phoenix Rising in its place a year later, nothing has been officially announced as to what may replace Scorpion.
  • However, in a tweet, the park did tease that the “closure paves the way for future thrills.”

Time’s ticking! Don’t miss your LAST CHANCE to take a ride on the iconic Scorpion roller coaster before its final run on the track on Labor Day, 9/2. 🎢 And stay tuned… this closure paves the way for future thrills. #buschgardens #scorpion #rollercoaster

