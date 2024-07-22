Phoenix Rising Officially Opens At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Phoenix Rising is officially open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
What’s Happening:
- North America’s tallest and longest inverted family coaster is now open for all guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- Phoenix Rising is the 10th coaster at Busch Gardens, replacing Sand Serpent/Cheetah Chase in the Pantopia area of the park.
- The coaster is the first in the park to feature onboard lighting and audio.
- With a height requirement of only 42 inches and speeds reaching up to 44 miles per hour, Phoenix Rising is the perfect thrill ride the entire family can enjoy.
