Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Shares Animated POV of New Phoenix Rising Roller Coaster

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has shared an animated POV video of their new roller coaster, Phoenix Rising, which is set to open soon at the park.

What’s Happening:

Expect a blaze of excitement in Tampa Bay, as Busch Gardens brings to life a legend with its newest roller coaster Phoenix Rising – the park’s tenth coaster, and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park.

Testing has been occurring at the new attraction over the last few weeks, and today, the park shared an animated POV video of the attraction on their social channels.

POV: You're watching the new POV of Phoenix Rising 🎢 pic.twitter.com/xeSBQWZx2m — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 19, 2024

In the recently shared video below, you can also see some more dynamic animated shots of the coaster.

This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions, and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain.

Phoenix Rising will be the first coaster at the park to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns and surprises for families riding together.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, Phoenix Rising is a family-friendly suspended roller coaster, traveling at speeds up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-foot journey. With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, Phoenix Rising will be the perfect attraction for thrill-seeking families to embark on and have fun together.