Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced their newest scare zone for this year’s Howl-O-Scream.

What’s Happening:

“Terror Through Time” is the newest scare zone coming to Busch Gardens this Halloween season.

Celebrating 25 years of frights, The Architect has built a “twisted gallery of horror”.

Guests will experience a quarter of a century worth of creepy creations that have scared millions of Howl-O-Scream visitors.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s event.

