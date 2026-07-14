Landmark Busch Gardens Coaster Closing Forever Next Month
This official news comes after years of speculation.
A Busch Gardens classic, after literal years of will they/won't they speculation, is in fact closing forever, and probably a lot sooner than you might think.
What's Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has delivered some devastating news for Roller Coaster fans around the globe.
- Their popular groundbreaking coaster, Kumba, will be closing early next month after 33 years at the park.
- Originally debuting in 1993, Kumba roared onto the scene as Florida’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster when it opened, featureing - at the time - the world’s tallest vertical loop.
- The coaster, one of the earliest from now iconic coaster design firm Bolliger and Mabillard, features seven inversions and was the first coaster in the world to feature a number of now-common roller coaster elements, including interlocking corkscrews and a dive loop.
- Currently, Kumba is the oldest coaster still standing at the park, and has clearly left its mark on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and will be remembered as an icon of the park.
- Kumba is set to close at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on August 2, 2026.
- While announcing the closure of the attraction this summer, Busch Gardens has also simultaneously revealed what the future holds.
- They announced that Kumba's Revenge will be the next part of the park's evolution and commitment to delivering innovative attractions, and part of their $100 million investment into the park as the state's leader in thrills and enhancing the guest experience.
- Busch Gardens says that "Kumba’s Revenge is an extension of an already legendary coaster, and it will allow its spirit to live on as we enter a new era of thrills. The legend of Kumba will continue."
- Additional details on Kumba's Revenge are expected in the future.
Do You Remember?
- For a brief period in recent years, fans were already expecting the worst news when it came to Kumba.
- The coaster closed back in November of 2024 for a refurbishment that lasted well into 2025, after rumors were already circulating that the legendary coaster would be closing forever.
- So when the maintenance and refurbishment seemed to go on forever, many fans were nervous that that was it.
- Alas, there was a big to-do when Busch Gardens finally announced that the coaster would be reopening in late September of 2025.
- Now, less than a year after that reopening, the landmark coaster is indeed closing forever.
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