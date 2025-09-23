Fan Favorite Classic Coaster Kumba Finally Set to Reopen at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Just days after the promised summer deadline had passed, the park is ready to reopen the classic B&M Coaster
At long last, fans can rest at ease and experience one of their Busch Gardens favorites, Kumba, when it finally reopens at the park this weekend.
What’s Happening:
- Nearly a year ago, the popular and some might say iconic roller coaster from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Kumba, shut its doors, prompting rumors that the landmark attraction (and photographer’s favorite) may be closed forever.
- Earlier this year, the park shared on X that the coaster would be open again this summer (2025).
- Now, on the second official day of fall 2025, Busch Gardens has revealed that the coaster will officially reopen this weekend, on Saturday, September 27th.
- Busch Gardens Pass Members will be able to experience Kumba once again ahead of the public opening, with early access starting on Wednesday, September 24th and continuing through Friday, September 26th, 2025.
Hear the Kumba:
- Located in the Congo section of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Kumba (which is said to mean “Roar" in a Central African Language) first opened back in 1993.
- The steel coaster rises over 140 feet into the skyline of the park and consists of almost 4,000 feet of track that is traversed in nearly 3 minutes by passengers seated on the coaster trains traveling at speeds up to 60 MPH.
- One of the first coasters created by renowned designers Bolliger and Mabillard (B&M), the coaster has a cult-like following, thanks to the “classic" B&M feel: smooth, intense, packed with varied elements (loops, corkscrews, zero-g roll) that deliver very different sensations.
- Because many of the newer rides get more attention combined with the ride’s potential through-put efficiency (riders per hour) Kumba often has shorter wait times at the park, adding to its status as a favorite for frequent park visitors.
- So when rumors of a potential permanent closure started circulating in 2023, the fan community reacted in horror that their favorite might be on the way out, and it only got worse with the November 2024 closure.
- Now, those fans are reacting with joy knowing that their ride will reopen later this week.
