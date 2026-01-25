Let the Good Times Roll as Mardi Gras Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
See what the park has to offer for Mardi Gras – taking place Saturdays and Sundays through March 1, 2026.
The good times are rolling at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with their Mardi Gras celebration. Guests can enjoy special food and beverage offerings, an energetic parade, live music and of course, beads!
What's Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has kicked off its annual Mardi Gras event, which is taking place every Saturday and Sunday from January 24 through March 1, 2026.
- Notably, this year's event will not take place on Fridays like it had in years past.
- This year, visitors can get jazzed up with Mardi Gras-style entertainment for the whole family as Busch Gardens brings the Big Easy to Tampa Bay. Returning entertainment includes:
- The Queen’s Mardi Gras Jamboree - This festive procession is all about the rhythm, the revelry, and the joy of celebration
- Bead Balcony - What’s Mardi Gras without beads? Stop by the Bead Balcony for an opportunity to catch beads get in the carnival spirit
- Brass Animals – Talented performers get the party started as they play jazz classics and beats from Bourbon Street
- Guests can savor the flavors of the bayou with over 25 mouthwatering menu items, including crowd-pleasing dishes like the Crawfish Boudin Ball and Shrimp and Grits, alongside more returning favorites like handcrafted cocktails and iconic warm beignets.
- Save on your Mardi Gras experience by purchasing a five-punch sampler lanyard for only $34.99.
- Be sure to check out our coverage of last year's Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com