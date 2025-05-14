Summer Nights Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with New Drone Show, the Opening of Wild Oasis and More
It all begins on May 23rd – including the return of free beer!
Get ready to ignite the night at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer, as Summer Nights returns for the year on May 23rd – complete with a brand-new drone show!
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s popular Summer Nights event is back for the year on May 23rd, bringing with it extended park hours, all-new summer-themed entertainment, all-new attractions and animal experiences, and all-new food & beverage options.
- This summer, entertainment takes center stage at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with an exciting lineup of all-new performances. Headlining the thrills is Moto-Motion, an all-new indoor stunt show in the Stanleyville Theater that fuses high-flying BMX and motocross tricks with dynamic choreography.
- As night falls, the park's skyline transforms with the debut of Wild Skies, an awe-inspiring drone show that paints the night with vibrant lights, synchronized aerial movement and an immersive soundtrack culminating in a spectacular firework finale.
- The reimagined Wild Oasis area will be open for the summer too, featuring animal encounters, thrilling rides and interactive play zones. From riding the all-new Tree Top Drop, to interactive climbing structures and a splash pad, Wild Oasis promises an action-packed experience for explorers of all ages.
- Inside the all-new Wild Oasis at Jungala, guests will find TOMA at Orang Café, a vibrant quick-service restaurant offering a Latin-American inspired menu, complete with a prime view of the park’s orangutan habitat—a perfect spot to relax and refuel while enjoying the sights and sounds of the realm.
- For those looking to unwind and enjoy a signature cocktail, Casbar, a new outdoor full-service bar located in the Moroccan Village near Zagora Café, invites guests to sip on refreshing cocktails and enjoy the park's festive atmosphere.
- And let’s not forget the return of FREE beer. That’s right, guests 21+ can enjoy one free beer (two for Pass Members!) from 10:30 a.m. until one hour prior to park closure
What They’re Saying:
- Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island: “Summer is always a special time at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and this year marks a bold step forward with new and exciting ways for guests of all ages to enjoy the park. From thrilling new entertainment and upgraded dining options to the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala, these enhancements are part of our ongoing $40 million investment in the Tampa parks, reflecting our continued commitment to providing a first-class guest experience."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com