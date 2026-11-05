A Dark Universe Roller Coaster is Coming to Epic Universe

Epic Universe is just over a year old at this point, but the park didn't even let that new park smell fade away before it began growing. Construction projects to expand the park are already underway, and today Universal Orlando Resort confirmed what one of them will be.

What's Happening:

In a post on Twitter, Universal Orlando Resort announced plans to build a new indoor roller coaster in the Dark Universe area of the park.

Universal Epic Universe is preparing for its next thrilling addition: an all-new indoor coaster coming to Dark Universe - immersing guests in an all-new story inspired by the Universal Monsters franchise. Construction is underway, with an opening planned in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/9CDJzerHPu — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 5, 2026

The post confirms that construction has already started, but beyond the fact that it's an indoor coaster, we know nothing else.

The big question will be which monster or monsters will take center stage in the new story. We already have a Wolfman coaster and a Dr. Frankenstein dark ride. A Creature from the Black Lagoon roller coaster doesn't make as much sense as a water ride would. Perhaps a Dracula flying coaster or a Phantom of the Opera race through an opera house?

An indoor coaster certainly makes sense. The land already has one small outdoor coaster, and the park has several. Another outdoor coaster would change the sonics in Dark Universe in a way that might not be pleasant.

An indoor coaster also gives the attraction the ability to always take place at "night," which will likely fit with whatever story is being told.

Considering that Dark Universe's current top attraction, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, is considered the best ride at Epic Universe by many, the bar for this coaster will be set quite high.

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