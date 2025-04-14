Details on This Year’s Dollywood Flower & Food Festival
This year’s festival runs from April 18-June 8.
Details have been announced for the sixth annual Flower & Food Festival at Dollywood.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s Flower & Food Festival runs from April 18 – June 8, offering more than 1 million vibrant blooms, menus featuring fresh tastes of spring in the Smokies and unique entertainment offerings, including a new show set to celebrate Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season.
- A new iconic scene features two pink fluttering butterflies that will make a home in The Dolly Parton Experience. These sculptures are designed in partnership with Mosaicultures International, a Montreal-based company that specializes in the art of elaborate floral decorations.
- The available Flower & Food Festival tasting pass allows guests to partake in multiple food items at different festival locations. The tasting pass, which can be purchased in the park or online, is $42.99 plus tax or $39.99 plus tax for gold and diamond passholders. With this pass, guests can sample five food offerings at Flower & Food Festival culinary locations. This year’s festival menu includes fresh new items including the Salad of Many Colors—named after Dolly’s beloved song, “Coat of Many Colors"—loaded street fries, pesto caprese panini, Smoky Mountain grilled corn, blueberry pie milkshake, and wild berry cream cheese funnel cake.
- Opening during the festival are the Imagination Playhouse (April 19) and “Play On" (May 3). The Imagination Playhouse, which features plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library, becomes a permanent fixture this season, offering its much-loved shows for younger guests through the end of September. The theater will offer a rotation of playhouse favorites guests have enjoyed through the years, as well as a new show based on the book, “Something Wild." During Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, new story time and character meet & greets are part of the Imagination Playhouse experience.
- “Play On," a special 40th anniversary retrospective show, debuts on May 3, the date of the park’s first operational day in 1986.
- Musical performers through the festival include Lauren Jelencovich (April 18- May 18), The Wilder Flower (May 19-June 1, and Robinella (June 2-8), while “From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton" continues through the Flower & Food Festival (ends June 6), as does Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends. A full schedule of live performances is available at Dollywood.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Dolly Parton: “If there’s one thing I know about the Smokies, it’s that God does some of his best handiwork this time of year. It’s like the mountains come back to life in the spring with all of His beautiful creations blooming around us. Our hosts here at Dollywood put so much effort into making the park as beautiful as the natural beauty you see throughout the hills around us. You know we won the Golden Ticket Award last year for the Most Beautiful Park in the world, and when you come experience the Smoky Mountains this time of year, I think you can understand why we won it!"
