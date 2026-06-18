Spooky Family Fun Awaits as Dollywood Introduces New After-Hours Halloween Special Event
Harvey's Boo Bash will be Dollywood's first-ever after-hours specially ticketed event.
This Halloween season, Dollywood will introduce their very first separately-ticketed, after-hours special event – Harvey's Boo Bash – full of family friendly fun and festivities after dark.
What's Happening:
- For its first season, Harvey's Boo Bash will take place on three nights – October 16, 23, and 30 – after Dollywood’s Harvest Festival closes to regular park guests at 9 p.m.
- Running until midnight, the event will provide guests the opportunity to enjoy Great Pumpkin LumiNights as well as several exclusive activities and offerings just for them.
- Among the fun are a number of candy collecting stations and access to many of Dollywood’s award-winning attractions, including the all-new NightFlight Expedition.
- Those who purchase tickets to Harvey’s Boo Bash can enter the park beginning at 6 p.m. on their selected date.
- A limited number of tickets will be sold each evening, meaning those who attend have more opportunities to ride Dollywood’s available attractions and collect enough free candy to satisfy even the largest sweet tooth.
- In addition, guests will get to enjoy meet & greets with all of Dollywood’s favorite harvesttime characters, while two dance parties also take place during the evening, one at 9:30 p.m. to kick off all the festive fun, and another at 11 p.m. for a late-night celebration!
- Special merchandise items to commemorate the event will be available for purchase along with unique culinary items that offer guests a chance to try new flavors only available at Harvey’s Boo Bash.
- Attendees also receive a complimentary candy bag, commemorative souvenir cup, free Coca-Cola fountain drinks (with use of cup), and a free themed snack. Allergen-friendly items also will be available at various locations in the park.
- Guests will even be able to wear costumes during Harvey’s Boo Bash!
- Tickets for the event are $129.99 + tax, and special ticket bundles—which provide a one-day Dollywood admission—also are available for guests who want to visit the park prior to 6 p.m.
- Season passholders and guests at Dollywood’s resort locations are eligible for a $5 discount.
Dollywood's New Attraction NightFlight Expedition Gets Delayed:
- Dollywood’s impressive new dark ride NightFlight Expedition has been delayed, pushing the planned spring opening to later this summer.
- Announced in 2025, NightFlight Expedition is the second MACK Rides Rocking Boat attraction ever built.
- With the ability to feature rapids sections, coaster sections, switch tracks, forward and backward controlled movement, the ride system has been praised for its potential for themed dark rides.
- Sadly, the attraction did not meet its originally-planned Spring 2026 opening, with Dollywood now aiming for a mid-August opening.
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