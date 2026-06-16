Dollywood Delays NightFlight Expedition Opening After Construction Setbacks

The attraction is still planned to open this season.

Dollywood’s impressive new dark ride NightFlight Expedition has been delayed, pushing the planned spring opening to later this summer.

What’s Happening:

One of the most exciting projects of 2026 and Dollywood’s largest attraction ever has hit a bit of a road bump, or should I say rapid.

Announced in 2025, NightFlight Expedition is the second MACK Rides Rocking Boat attraction ever built.

With the ability to feature rapids sections, coaster sections, switch tracks, forward and backward controlled movement, the ride system has been praised for its potential for themed dark rides.

Dollywood’s announcement came as an exciting move towards experiencing the full potential of the ride system.

The indoor attraction will feature a nighttime “flight” over the Smokies, whitewater rafting, a roller coaster section, and a boat-style journey across a glowing lake.

Announced to open in Spring 2026, fans were quietly wondering when

In an official post by Dollywood, Park President Eugene Naughton shares that the attraction has been delayed as they pull off their most impressive addition to the park’s lineup.

Fans will be looking towards a mid-August opening date, meaning guests planning trips to experience the attraction should wait until late summer and fall to book trips to the resort.

However, fans should wait until an official opening day is announced before booking any non-refundable travel, as the mid-August timeline could shift later depending on the rest of construction.

For those looking for a preview of what NightFlight Expedition may look like, check out a POV of Futuroscope’s Mission: Bermudes below:

For those looking to head to Dollywood, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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