Dollywood Delays NightFlight Expedition Opening After Construction Setbacks

The attraction is still planned to open this season.
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Dollywood’s impressive new dark ride NightFlight Expedition has been delayed, pushing the planned spring opening to later this summer. 

What’s Happening:

  • One of the most exciting projects of 2026 and Dollywood’s largest attraction ever has hit a bit of a road bump, or should I say rapid. 
  • Announced in 2025, NightFlight Expedition is the second MACK Rides Rocking Boat attraction ever built. 
  • With the ability to feature rapids sections, coaster sections, switch tracks, forward and backward controlled movement, the ride system has been praised for its potential for themed dark rides. 
  • Dollywood’s announcement came as an exciting move towards experiencing the full potential of the ride system. 
  • The indoor attraction will feature a nighttime “flight” over the Smokies, whitewater rafting, a roller coaster section, and a boat-style journey across a glowing lake.
  • Announced to open in Spring 2026, fans were quietly wondering when 
  • In an official post by Dollywood, Park President Eugene Naughton shares that the attraction has been delayed as they pull off their most impressive addition to the park’s lineup. 

  • Fans will be looking towards a mid-August opening date, meaning guests planning trips to experience the attraction should wait until late summer and fall to book trips to the resort. 
  • However, fans should wait until an official opening day is announced before booking any non-refundable travel, as the mid-August timeline could shift later depending on the rest of construction. 
  • For those looking for a preview of what NightFlight Expedition may look like, check out a POV of Futuroscope’s Mission: Bermudes below:

  • For those looking to head to Dollywood, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber