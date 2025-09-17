New Attraction Announcement, New Merch: Dollywood Debuts NightFlight Expedition Apparel

We're already figuring out what Hidden Hollow Aviation shirts to get our hands on.

Earlier today, Dollywood, the landmark theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, revealed their upcoming new innovative attraction that is set to open at the park in the Spring of 2026.

While the attraction itself may still be on the horizon and a number of months away, Merchandise for the new attraction, dubbed “NightFlight Expedition," has already arrived on the shelves.

The story of the new attraction, an innovative new experience that was described in more detail when it was announced earlier today, takes park guests on the search for Secret Lake, the water source thought to provide Wildwood Grove’s Wildwood Tree with its colorful glowing canopy.

Guests set out on their expedition to find Secret Lake with the help of twin scientists, Cora and Jasper Oakley, who just happen to be the niece and nephew of Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, who park fans might know from the park’s Big Bear Mountain coaster attraction.

The twins, who work out of a hangar at Hidden Hollow Aviation, have invented the Bioluminator, a device designed to detect and amplify bioluminescence, the biochemical emission of light by living organisms. Cora and Jasper mount the device onto their family’s one-of-a-kind amphibious aircraft to illuminate the Wildwood Tree’s glowing roots and follow them to Secret Lake.

While some of the merchandise offered at Dollywood now for the new NightFlight Expedition features iconography and art for the new attraction, including its logo, other more subtle designs feature the logo and art for Hidden Hollow Aviation. This kind of merch is sure to be a big draw for fans of fictitious theme park companies akin to Disney’s Imagination Institute, X-S Tech, International Space Training Center (ISTC), Alpha Centauri Expeditions (ACE), etc., and will help build the fanbase and create that kind of lore perfect for an original story and idea like that of NightFlight Expedition.

Both the attraction art and title, as well as that of Hidden Hollow Aviation (without the ride name) can be found on different shirts and even zip-hoodies in various colors. While these pictures were taken at a retail location in the park’s Wildwood Grove area (future home of NightFlight Expedition), the items can also be picked up at the park’s Emporium on Showstreet.

The new merchandise will surely be a hit with park fans who are already looking forward to the new 5 1/2-minute experience, where guests soar on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, enjoy a thrilling whitewater rafting excursion through more than 500,000 gallons of surging water, traverse a mountain ridge on a roller coaster, and navigate a mysterious shimmering lake by boat.

NightFlight Expedition is slated to debut at Dollywood in the Spring of 2026.