Universal Orlando Shares Sneak Peek of Earl the Squirrel in Flight Ahead of Thanksgiving Parade Debut
Didn't catch him in New York or on TV? He's heading to Universal Orlando afterward.
Universal Orlando is sharing a sneak peek of the Earl the Squirrel balloon that is set to make its debut in New York City tomorrow (weather permitting).
What's Happening:
- Just ahead of the debut of the new giant Earl The Squirrel balloon in tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Universal Orlando is sharing a look at the new balloon as it made a test flight at the park before heading north for the holiday.
- In the new video, you can see the size of the balloon, clocking in at 30.4 feet tall and 14.5 feet wide. Earl wears his winter cap and holds a blue Christmas light, a nod to the real squirrel that inspired the character - a real squirrel that was found nesting in the park's Christmas tree that had a habit of taking the lights and their wires (usually blue ones).
- While the balloon is getting ready for its flight in New York, Earl will make his way back south again after the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and will appear in Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida shortly after in early December as part of the Holidays at Universal Orlando festivities.
- The parade is already running for the season, but a new unit featuring the balloon will be added at that time.
- For more fun with Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, this year's Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Orlando features a celebration of the annual tradition.
- The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.
- To plan your visit to Universal Orlando to see the Earl balloon in person, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
An Earl-y Forecast:
- The Weather Channel is predicting some winter winds that may leave parade organizers scrambling tomorrow morning.
- Saying, "It's hard to imagine worse weather for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," the network is saying that an East Coast storm will hammer the region on Thanksgiving with coastal flooding, high winds, and rain.
- It's those strong winds that have an effect on the 100 large balloons that are a signature of the parade, and could leave them grounded for the event.
- This is a result of a rule put in place after a 1997 incident in which a balloon hit a lamppost and injured spectators. Now, the rules prohibit the balloons to fly at full height if either sustained winds top 23 mph or gusts top 34 mph.
- The decision will be made by the NYPD in the morning.
- Right now, the forecast includes a high wind warning that is in effect starting at 10:00 AM on Thursday until late Thursday night.
- The balloons have only been grounded once previously in the parade's history, back in 1971, also due to high winds.
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