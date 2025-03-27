Epic Extras Now Available for Universal Epic Universe – From Universal Express to the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience
A selection of epic extras are now available to help Universal Orlando guests maximize their visit to Universal Epic Universe beginning May 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, those looking to visit Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, can now purchase a selection of theme park upgrades.
- Available from the get-go on the park’s opening day, May 22nd, upgrades include Universal Express, VIP Experiences and My Universal Photos packages.
- Plus, bookings for Dark Universe’s Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience – where guests can become their favorite Universal Monster – are also now available.
- Universal even shared photos of some of the fun looks you’ll be able to transform yourself with.
Epic-Inclusive Universal Express
Guests with a Universal Epic Universe ticket may now purchase a Universal Express Pass to bypass the regular lines at participating attractions, which will include:
In addition to a 1-Day Universal Express Pass valid at Epic Universe, guests can also purchase a multi-day Universal Express Pass valid at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, and one-day at Epic Universe.
Epic Universe-Inclusive VIP Tours
Guests with tickets to Universal Epic Universe can book a guided VIP Tour of the park, which comes with exclusive perks like priority access to all attractions and shows and more. Available VIP Experiences include:
*VIP Experiences are date, time and park-specific depending on the product purchased.
Epic Universe-Inclusive My Universal Photos
With My Universal Photos, guests have the convenience of having the images that are captured by professional photographers in the park and on participating attractions collected in one place so they can be accessed later for download. Guests can also purchase prints as a keepsake for the adventures they experienced during their visit.
Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience
At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience located in Dark Universe, guests can become fashionably monstrous as skilled artisans use their talents with face makeup to experiment or transform guests into Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. Pricing is as follows:
*All Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount off the ticketed price.
Epic Universe officially opens May 22nd, 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort.
