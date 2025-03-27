Epic Extras Now Available for Universal Epic Universe – From Universal Express to the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience

Guests with a Universal Epic Universe ticket may now purchase a Universal Express Pass to bypass the regular lines at participating attractions, which will include:

Celestial Park: Stardust Racers and Constellation Carousel

Dark Universe: Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk : Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, Fyre Drill and The Untrainable Dragon

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic : Le Cirque Arcanus

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and Yoshi’s Adventure

In addition to a 1-Day Universal Express Pass valid at Epic Universe, guests can also purchase a multi-day Universal Express Pass valid at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, and one-day at Epic Universe.