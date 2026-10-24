Photos: Facade Work Continues on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Will this be the resort's best coaster? We'll find out next year!

Next year, Universal Orlando will finally get a Fast & Furious ride that will actually be fast and furious. Let’s take a latest look at the facade work happening at Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to arrive at Universal Studios Florida in 2027, bringing in a new era of thrills to the park.

Replacing the controversial Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Hollywood Drift will bring high speed thrills to Universal Orlando Resort with a speed-tacular controlled spinning coaster from Intamin.

The entrance for the ride will be located in the New York section of the park near the firehouse facade from Ghostbusters, which previously had Rip Ride Rockit racing through it.

The massive station and queue building extended past that facade, and Universal is constructing new theming for the new attraction.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction progress, which shows large steel structures covering the previously seen final breakrun track.

With it mostly looking like a thin themed facade, it doesn't seem like this will be incorporated into the queue in any meaningful way.

So far, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is shaping up to be one of the best looking roller coasters on the planet!

If it is anything like its Universal Studios Hollywood counterpart, Universal Orlando guests are in for a major treat with Hollywood Drift.

For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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