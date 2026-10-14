The Traitors: New Blood Cast Coming to Universal CityWalk in Orlando

Get up close and personal with The Traitors

The Traitors is one of the biggest reality show hits of the streaming era, and fans have a new place to congregate after The Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk received a Traitors transformation. Fans of the show will soon have even more reason to visit.

What's Happening:

  • The bars at Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk recently underwent a visual transformation. They now have looks and menus inspired by The Traitors: New Blood, the current season of the popular reality competition series.
  • Props and costumes from the show are on display. One bar has become The Library, while the other is now The Roundtable. Themed drinks are now available as well.
  • Tomorrow, October 15, the location will truly become a Traitors hub when some of the cast members from the current run of the series make an appearance at Great Movie Escape.
  • The event will take place from 5:00 - 6:30 pm with cast members available for meet-and-greets, photos, and autographs.
  • Exactly which cast members, or how many, have not been announced.

More Universal Orlando CityWalk News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey