The Traitors: New Blood Cast Coming to Universal CityWalk in Orlando

The Traitors is one of the biggest reality show hits of the streaming era, and fans have a new place to congregate after The Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk received a Traitors transformation. Fans of the show will soon have even more reason to visit.

What's Happening:

The bars at Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk recently underwent a visual transformation. They now have looks and menus inspired by The Traitors: New Blood, the current season of the popular reality competition series.

Props and costumes from the show are on display. One bar has become The Library, while the other is now The Roundtable. Themed drinks are now available as well.

Tomorrow, October 15, the location will truly become a Traitors hub when some of the cast members from the current run of the series make an appearance at Great Movie Escape.

The event will take place from 5:00 - 6:30 pm with cast members available for meet-and-greets, photos, and autographs.

Exactly which cast members, or how many, have not been announced.

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