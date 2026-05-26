Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Dropping Universal Express Access

Universal Islands of Adventure is dropping Universal Express access to Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has been incredibly popular, and for several years, it was not offered as an option for Universal Express.

That changed in March of 2025, when the attraction finally became one available for those purchasing Universal Express or Universal Express Unlimited, so this will mark just 15 months when Express was an option for Hagrid's.

Not surprisingly, there is wildly mixed reaction to this new change, with some on social media pleased about the news, feeling the addition of Express only made the regular waits for Hagrid's even worse, while many are lamenting having upcoming trips they purchased Express for specifically with that attraction in mind.

There's also complaints from those who have the Premier Pass, as that Universal Annual Pass tier comes with Express for any attraction where that's an available option after 4:00pm each day and

the ongoing access to the ever-coveted Hagrid's was a big reason they went for Premier in the first place.