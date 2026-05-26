Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Dropping Universal Express Access
"Yer in standby, Harry."
Universal Orlando Resort is dropping Universal Express access for one of its most popular attractions across all of its parks, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
What's Happening:
- Universal Islands of Adventure is dropping Universal Express access to Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
- It's a notable change given Hagrid's Magical Creatures continues to easily be one of the most popular attractions across all of Universal Orlando Resort, with some of the longest standby lines.
- The change is effective as of July 1, and was first noted on social media by accounts like All Central Florida, who no longer saw the option for Express for the ride listed on the Universal Orlando app.
- The Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account has been answering inquires about the change with the following statement: "We are implementing an operational update to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Effective July 1, 2026, the attraction will no longer be included in the Universal Express program, allowing us to improve the flow of the experience for all of our Guests."
- Since its debut in 2019, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has been incredibly popular, and for several years, it was not offered as an option for Universal Express.
- That changed in March of 2025, when the attraction finally became one available for those purchasing Universal Express or Universal Express Unlimited, so this will mark just 15 months when Express was an option for Hagrid's.
- Not surprisingly, there is wildly mixed reaction to this new change, with some on social media pleased about the news, feeling the addition of Express only made the regular waits for Hagrid's even worse, while many are lamenting having upcoming trips they purchased Express for specifically with that attraction in mind.
- There's also complaints from those who have the Premier Pass, as that Universal Annual Pass tier comes with Express for any attraction where that's an available option after 4:00pm each day and some are saying the ongoing access to the ever-coveted Hagrid's was a big reason they went for Premier in the first place.
- Out of curiosity, I just checked the Universal Orlando app and the current wait time for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at the time of publish is 100 minutes. But hey, at least it's not a ten-hour wait like it was on the opening day of the attraction!
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