Tickets Now On Sale for 35th Anniversary of Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
Get those tickets now, while we only know one of this year's houses!
Guests can now get their hands on tickets for the big 35th anniversary year of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.
What's Happening:
- Guests can now purchase tickets and ticket upgrades for this year's anniversary iteration of the iconic Universal Orlando event, Halloween Horror Nights.
- Returning for 48 select nights starting on August 28 and running through November 1, the 35th anniversary of the event will feature 10 all-new haunted houses, scare zones, entertainment, and street experiences.
- For the 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, guests can now purchase:
- Single-night tickets valid on any one event night;
- Halloween Horror Nights Universal Express Passes, which allows guests to skip the regular lines at haunted houses and participating attractions;
- The R.I.P Tour, which provides a guided tour with priority VIP entry to haunted houses and attractions, plus other premium benefits;
- Guests can add the Scream Early ticket to their Halloween Horror Nights admission to enjoy access to Universal Studios Florida, park attractions and select haunted houses starting at 2 p.m. before the event officially starts;
- The popular lights-on Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, where guests get a special behind-the-scenes look at select haunted houses during the day;
- And the opportunity to stay, scream and save up to $200 (package savings vary based on length of stay) on a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, daytime admission to enjoy Universal’s theme parks – including Universal Epic Universe, and hotel accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 highly themed hotels. Staying at a Universal hotel offers exclusive perks like complimentary transportation, a dedicated gate for entry into Halloween Horror Nights, access to seasonal experiences at the hotels and more.
- Plus, the exclusive, limited-capacity event, Premium Scream Night, also returns to Halloween Horror Nights this year for not one, but two nights: Thursday, August 27 and Monday, October 19. Tickets are on sale now for both event nights, which allow guests to enjoy everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights with shorter wait times compared to regular Halloween Horror Nights event nights, and lower attendance.
- For more ticket information, guests can head to the official Halloween Horror Nights website..
The Year Ahead:
- Long-time Halloween Horror Nights fans have long been waiting for information regarding this year's event - largely because it's an anniversary year.
- While rumors are circulating about the return of original characters, new partnerships, and what IPs are going to be featured at this year's event, we already got confirmation about some of the fun recently.
- Not only will this year feature the theme of the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, Horror Nights Icons Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow will be featured in their very own all-new haunted house experience, Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control.
- Other rumored houses include one based on Lady Gaga, similar to a house based on The Weeknd several years ago. Another, with the finale airing in the last year, would be a return of a Stranger Things-based house.
- Only time will tell, and we'll know for sure in the coming weeks and months, hopefully well ahead of the August 28th launch of the event this year.
- To visit Universal Orlando and partake in Halloween Horror Nights, or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning