Drones Light Up the Skies Above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for the All-New Holiday Skies Spectacular
The Holiday Skies Spectacular takes on new life with the addition of festive drone displays.
Beginning tonight, the skies above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will come to life with an all-new drone-filled holiday spectacular.
What's Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is kicking its holiday festivities into high-gear with the launch of their brand-new Holiday Skies Spectacular.
- Watch the night sky come alive with a breathtaking drone show, perfectly synchronized to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes in an awe-inspiring finale unlike anything else in Florida.
- The show will be performed daily beginning tonight, December 19th through December 31st, 2025.
- Plus, on New Year's Eve, the show will appropriately include a spectacular fireworks finale.
- This is not the first time that Busch Gardens has presented a version of the Holiday Skies Spectacular, but it is the first time that drones have been a part of the presentation.
- To see what the show was like in year's past, check out our video from 2021 below.
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens:
- The Holiday Skies Spectacular is but a part of the park-wide Christmas Town festivities, which continues through January 5th, 2026.
- During this magical event, the park will transform into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring millions of twinkling lights and two spectacular new additions – the Holiday Skies Spectacular and the Serengeti Lion Show.
- Of course, beloved holiday experiences like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express, and dazzling shows such as Christmas on Ice return to fill the air with festive magic for all ages.
- Rudolph's Winter Wonderland moves to a new location this year, featuring festive decorations, interactive displays, merch, and opportunities for photos with beloved characters from the classic holiday tale.
- Find out what other holiday magic you can experience during Busch Gardens Christmas Town.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com