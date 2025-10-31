Christmas Magic Comes to the Serengeti and the Skies During This Year's Busch Gardens Christmas Town

The annual event returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with some new offerings on November 14th, 2025.

The holidays are about to shine brighter than ever before with the return of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Christmas Town.

What's Happening:

Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this year on select dates from November 14th through January 5th, 2026.

During this magical event, the park will transform into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring millions of twinkling lights and two spectacular new additions – the Holiday Skies Spectacular and the Serengeti Lion Show.

The iconic Skyride will sparkle once again with festive lights, providing guests with breathtaking nighttime views of Busch Gardens dressed in its best holiday decor.

Guests can also enjoy rides on fan-favorite attractions and coasters, including the recently reopened Kumba, Phoenix Rising and more.

Of course, beloved holiday experiences like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express, and dazzling shows such as Christmas on Ice return to fill the air with festive magic for all ages.

Rudolph's Winter Wonderland moves to a new location this year, featuring festive decorations, interactive displays, merch, and opportunities for photos with beloved characters from the classic holiday tale.

Here's all the festive magic you can expect this year at Busch Gardens Christmas Town:

ALL-NEW Serengeti Light Show – A luminous, choreographed display that turns the Serengeti into a living canvas of color and sound, celebrating the beauty of the season. The show features tens of thousands of Christmas lights choreographed to the tune of our own exclusive iteration of "Carol of the Bells"

– A luminous, choreographed display that turns the Serengeti into a living canvas of color and sound, celebrating the beauty of the season. The show features tens of thousands of Christmas lights choreographed to the tune of our own exclusive iteration of "Carol of the Bells" ALL-NEW Holiday Skies Spectacular – Watch the night sky come alive with a breathtaking drone show, perfectly synchronized to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes in an awe-inspiring finale unlike anything else in Florida

– Watch the night sky come alive with a breathtaking drone show, perfectly synchronized to a soundtrack of classic holiday tunes in an awe-inspiring finale unlike anything else in Florida Christmas on Ice – Returning by popular demand, this exhilarating seasonal spectacle at the Moroccan Palace Theater features breathtaking ice-skating performances. Experience the joy of the holiday season as talented skaters dazzle with routines set to beloved Christmas classics and contemporary favorites.

Mrs. Claus’ Storytime – Perfect for little ones and families alike, this enchanting story time will delight audiences with Mrs. Claus' warm presence and charming storytelling style. Children will be captivated as she weaves magical tales that inspire wonder and celebrate the true spirit of the holidays.

– Perfect for little ones and families alike, this enchanting story time will delight audiences with Mrs. Claus' warm presence and charming storytelling style. Children will be captivated as she weaves magical tales that inspire wonder and celebrate the true spirit of the holidays. Busch Gardens Holiday Magic – This captivating performance features amazing illusions, impressive choreography, and festive music for a memorable holiday experience in the Stanleyville Theater.

Three Kings Journey – Be immersed in the inspiring musical tale of the Three Wise Men as they embark on their journey to Bethlehem.

– Be immersed in the inspiring musical tale of the Three Wise Men as they embark on their journey to Bethlehem. Holly Jolly Express – All aboard the jolliest train in town! Guests will be whisked away on a festive journey around the park, where they can sing along to their favorite holiday tunes. Join the celebration and spread Christmas cheer while riding the Holly Jolly Express!

– All aboard the jolliest train in town! Guests will be whisked away on a festive journey around the park, where they can sing along to their favorite holiday tunes. Join the celebration and spread Christmas cheer while riding the Holly Jolly Express! Elmo’s Christmas Wish – Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show.

– Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show. Christmas Town Character Appearances – Don’t miss your chance to capture unforgettable moments with special seasonal characters scattered throughout the park! Pose for photos with enchanting princesses and many more festive friends who are eager to celebrate the season.

– Don’t miss your chance to capture unforgettable moments with special seasonal characters scattered throughout the park! Pose for photos with enchanting princesses and many more festive friends who are eager to celebrate the season. New Year's Eve Fireworks – Ring in the new year with music, fireworks and thrill rides. Join Busch Gardens on December 31st for unforgettable fun during the day and fireworks at night.

Christmas at SeaWorld Orlando:

Part of the same family of parks, SeaWorld Orlando is also pulling out all of the stops for their Christmas Celebration.

This year’s event will feature a reimagined Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen, a refreshed Santa experience, and the long-awaited return of Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas.

The park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with over millions of sparkling lights, beloved shows, and holiday cheer, on select dates from November 7th through January 5th, 2026.

Across the street, Aquatica Orlando will debut ILLUMINATE – A Lantern Festival at Aquatica, a brand-new nighttime experience transforming SeaWorld’s water park into a radiant realm of light and imagination.