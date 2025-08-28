Photos / Video: SeaWorld Orlando Hosts First-Ever Howl-O-Scream Fashion Show Previewing This Year’s Frightful Event

SeaWorld Orlando is starting off their fifth Howl-O-Scream season with a bang! Get a preview of the terrors that await...

The Howl-O-Scream season is just around the corner at SeaWorld Orlando, and the park is getting us amped up for the spooky happenings in an all-new way – on the runway!

This morning, we headed out to SeaWorld Orlando to get a preview of all the terrors that await during Howl-O-Scream Orlando during a sinister fashion show. But before we get to the main event, let’s take a look at some of the food and merchandise that will be available during this year’s event.

Freaky Food

From Walking Tacos, to some unfortunate rolls and Cheetos-inspired treats, there are a lot of unique offerings available for guests with all flavor palettes this year.

Macabre Merchandise

Plenty of Howl-O-Scream event merchandise will be available this year, letting you dress your macabre best. Pins, shirts and more celebrate five years of fear.

SeaWorld even seems to be getting into the shoulder plush game this Halloween season!

Howl-O-Scream Fashion Show

But the highlight of the morning had to be the first-ever Howl-O-Scream Fashion Show, previewing some of the epic costumes performers will don for the fifth anniversary of the event. The show opened with a performance from the all-new Throttle show.

Watch the First-Ever Howl-O-Scream Fashion Show:

The event’s newest icon, Havoc, also took the stage as care actors modeled looks inspired by this year’s five haunted houses and six scare zones, transforming the runway into a chilling preview of the horrors waiting for guests when Howl-O-Scream opens.

Find out more about what awaits at this year’s Howl-O-Scream Orlando here. The event takes place on select nights from September 5th through November 1st, 2025.