SeaWorld Orlando's New Character Havoc Leads Howl-O-Scream 2025

Three new haunted houses and new scare zones fill this popular Halloween event.

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream is back for its 5th year of fear, and this time, it's bringing more nightmares than ever before. With brand-new houses, menacing scare zones, a new live show, and the introduction of a new Ambassador of Darkness, Havoc, this year's event promises to be more terrifying than ever.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled night of terror at SeaWorld Orlando with more new frights than ever.

Experience the chilling horrors of three all-new haunted houses, Widow's Nest, The Collector's Curse, and The Rave Yard, along with returning favorites Water's Edge Wellness Center and Farm 51.

Step into the all-new menacing scare zones, Ashes of the Forgotten, Woodrot Hallow, Echoes of the Glass, and Trailer Park Tragedy, where terror lurks around every corner.

A brand-new live show, Throttle, featuring the new Ambassador of Darkness, Havoc, and the return of the fan-favorite show, Monster Stomp.

Two new themed bars to enjoy killer cocktails and a new Grave Danger Thrill Show presented by the legendary Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.

Heart-pounding night coaster rides on Mako, Infinity Falls, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and Ice Breaker.

Meet Havoc, the new Ambassador of Darkness.

Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from September 5 to November 1 and is a separately ticketed event.

Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from September 5 to November 1 and is a separately ticketed event. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on tickets

Presenting Havoc, with his charred skull grinning beneath a violet flame.

The fan-favorite show Monster Stomp is returning.

More Ways to Scream and Savor the Fear

Beyond the houses and scare zones, your night of terror can be enhanced with new dining and drink options.

Quench your thirst at two new themed bars, Scorchline and The Butcher's Block Tavern, as well as returning fan favorites like Tormented, Space Gate 3, and CarnEvil Curiosities.

Indulge your appetite with a wicked lineup of terrifyingly tasty treats like Zombie Tacos, Dracula Inside-Out Sliders, Nightmare Nachos, and Monster Munch Mac 'n' Cheese.

For a truly monstrous feast, grab a sample lanyard to sip and snack your way through the terror with ease.

About Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow:

The Grave Danger Thrill Show will be presented by the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of rock 'n' roll and old-school carnival shock.

The Grave Danger Thrill Show will be presented by the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of rock 'n' roll and old-school carnival shock. Hellzapoppin has been performing for 18 years and is named after the Broadway show and 1941 film of the same name.

The show has toured extensively, performing in 16 countries, and is known for its incredible stunts and shocking oddities.

Past acts have included sword swallowing, fire breathing, magic, and feats of strength. The sideshow has been featured on the Discovery Channel and the Guinness Book of World Records.

Hellzapoppin is often described as a modern take on the classic circus sideshow, combining vintage shock with modern rock and metal music. The group's performance at Howl-O-Scream will bring a blend of danger, comedy, and unforgettable spectacle.

