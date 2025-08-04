SeaWorld Orlando's New Character Havoc Leads Howl-O-Scream 2025
Three new haunted houses and new scare zones fill this popular Halloween event.
SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream is back for its 5th year of fear, and this time, it's bringing more nightmares than ever before. With brand-new houses, menacing scare zones, a new live show, and the introduction of a new Ambassador of Darkness, Havoc, this year's event promises to be more terrifying than ever.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled night of terror at SeaWorld Orlando with more new frights than ever.
- Experience the chilling horrors of three all-new haunted houses, Widow's Nest, The Collector's Curse, and The Rave Yard, along with returning favorites Water's Edge Wellness Center and Farm 51.
- Step into the all-new menacing scare zones, Ashes of the Forgotten, Woodrot Hallow, Echoes of the Glass, and Trailer Park Tragedy, where terror lurks around every corner.
- A brand-new live show, Throttle, featuring the new Ambassador of Darkness, Havoc, and the return of the fan-favorite show, Monster Stomp.
- Two new themed bars to enjoy killer cocktails and a new Grave Danger Thrill Show presented by the legendary Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.
- Heart-pounding night coaster rides on Mako, Infinity Falls, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and Ice Breaker.
- Meet Havoc, the new Ambassador of Darkness.
- Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from September 5 to November 1 and is a separately ticketed event.
- For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on tickets, with prices as low as $37.99. You can also get unlimited admission to all 28 nights for just $109.99.
Presenting Havoc, with his charred skull grinning beneath a violet flame.
The fan-favorite show Monster Stomp is returning.
More Ways to Scream and Savor the Fear
- Beyond the houses and scare zones, your night of terror can be enhanced with new dining and drink options.
- Quench your thirst at two new themed bars, Scorchline and The Butcher's Block Tavern, as well as returning fan favorites like Tormented, Space Gate 3, and CarnEvil Curiosities.
- Indulge your appetite with a wicked lineup of terrifyingly tasty treats like Zombie Tacos, Dracula Inside-Out Sliders, Nightmare Nachos, and Monster Munch Mac 'n' Cheese.
- For a truly monstrous feast, grab a sample lanyard to sip and snack your way through the terror with ease.
About Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow:
- The Grave Danger Thrill Show will be presented by the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of rock 'n' roll and old-school carnival shock.
- Hellzapoppin has been performing for 18 years and is named after the Broadway show and 1941 film of the same name.
- The show has toured extensively, performing in 16 countries, and is known for its incredible stunts and shocking oddities.
- Past acts have included sword swallowing, fire breathing, magic, and feats of strength. The sideshow has been featured on the Discovery Channel and the Guinness Book of World Records.
- Hellzapoppin is often described as a modern take on the classic circus sideshow, combining vintage shock with modern rock and metal music. The group's performance at Howl-O-Scream will bring a blend of danger, comedy, and unforgettable spectacle.
