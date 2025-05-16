IAAPA Celebrates Smaller Indoor Attractions as a Great Affordable Way to Beat the Heat this Summer

The indoor attractions provide a great alternative when compared to the prices of some of the big ticket destination parks.

Earlier today, the CEO of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Jakob Wahl, made an appearance at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Orlando, Florida to spotlight some affordable attractions that everyone can enjoy this summer.

At the same time, Wahl also stressed the importance of smaller attractions, like indoor entertainment centers, museums, aquariums, and the like, as they offer the chance for families to enjoy time together and be entertained at the fraction of the cost of the big-ticket parks, like the new (and adjacent to Andretti’s) Universal Epic Universe.

At Andretti’s, Wahl shared “As we step into another exciting summer season, one question is top of mind for many families: How can we make the most of our time together without overspending? At IAAPA, we believe unforgettable family experiences should never be out of reach."

Wahl shared a number of IAAPA Member attractions, both in Florida and elsewhere, as examples of places that families could visit this summer season. First and foremost, the location of his appearance today, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Pictured throughout the page, this Orlando location is already seeing a 35% jump in summer attendance, with even more budget-friendly packages set to launch this month. There are also two new locations coming to Kansas City, Kansas, and in Oklahoma.

He also mentioned a location a few miles away, Orlando’s Dezerland Park. Located further north on International Drive, this location welcomes 300,000 summer guests (which is approximately 120,000 more guests than in other seasons) and offers up retro arcades, a collection of rare cars, and other entertainment experiences that can be enjoyed with special seasonal discounts.

In Philadelphia, Wahl suggests the Franklin Institute, where a new exhibit - BODY WORLDS - can be experienced with special evening tickets, while the location prepares for a new launch for an exhibit that celebrates sustainability. Back in Florida, The Florida Aquarium in Tampa is inviting weekday visits for just $30, while working on a $45 million dollar expansion to introduce new habitats for sea lions, puffins, and penguins.

Other locations spotlighted include:

New York’s Madame Tussauds

Tennessee's Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Texas’ National Medal of Honor Museum

Fort Worth’s Museum of Science and History

South Carolina’s Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

Missouri’s Titanic Museum Attraction

Washington DC’s The People’s Museum.

These were all highlighted by pointing out a growing trend toward indoor attractions, which offer the chance to beat the heat in the summer while also allowing families to experience some of the latest immersive and high-tech experiences.

While the indoor attractions were the highlight of today’s conference with Wahl, he did stress the appeal of them as an affordable experience when compared to some of the bigger ticket destination paks, like those at nearby Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort. You can see what Wahl had to say in our video below.