ice! Unveils New "Home Alone" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Experiences for the Holidays

This holiday season, the popular ice! attraction at Orlando's Gaylord Palms and other Gaylord Resorts across the country will be introducing themes based on two popular Disney holiday favorites.

What's Happening:

Sadly for Central Florida theme park visitors and regulars, neither of the two new Disney themes will be heading to Florida, instead going to Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN and Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, CO, respectively.

the signature frozen Christmas attraction created by Gaylord Hotels, will expands to eight destination resorts across the U.S. and introduce three brand-new themes: Harry Potter, Home Alone and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the new Harry Potter display will take up residence at Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine, TX.

This year will also see ice! debut at two new Gaylord locations, including A Charlie Brown Christmas at Gaylord Pacific Resort in Chula Vista, CA and Elf at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, AZ.

Returning favorites this year include: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, MD

The Polar Express at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, FL

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX

The story-driven Christmas experience features more than two million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures brought to life as vivid, floor-to-ceiling scenes starring fan-favorite characters from cherished holiday classics.

Inspired by the world-renowned Harbin Ice Festival in China, ice! is created by more than 300 expert artisans from Harbin, who spend approximately 40 days using techniques passed down through generations to hand carve 60,000 ice blocks.

Beyond ice!, each resort transforms into a true winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, towering Christmas trees and elaborate festive décor.