Get Ready to Run Through the Smokies During Dollywood’s Inaugural Race Weekend in 2026
Run Dollywood will make its debut at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park and resort in April 2026.
Get ready to race through the Smokies, as Dollywood is introducing its first ever Run Dollywood race weekend in 2026!
What’s Happening:
- Dollywood is joining in on what is quickly becoming a trend in the industry by introducing the inaugural Dollywood Parks & Resorts Run Dollywood race weekend
- Set to take place on April 25th & 26th, 2026, Dollywood will have a new way to measure memories, in miles as well as smiles.
- A full calendar of races is planned for the inaugural event weekend, including the marquee half-marathon slated for Sunday morning. Companion races—a 1-mile kids fun run (ages 4-12), a 5k, a 10k —are scheduled for Saturday morning.
- The event will take place during Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, allowing runners to race through a fun-filled course that winds its way through the park and the surrounding area.
- Runners can win exclusive inaugural race medals while enjoying live music and on-course entertainment as they make their way through the award-winning park.
- All participants receive an inaugural event-specific T-shirt, race bib, and commemorative medal.
- Participants will be able to spend the rest of the day enjoying the world-class experiences of Dollywood following the event.
- Registration will open soon at Dollywood.com/RunDollywood, while starting times for each race will be announced at a later date.
- Race bib pickup will take place on Friday, April 24th at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.
More Magic Comes to Dollywood in 2026:
- Dollywood recently shared a teaser for their 2026 attraction, which promises to take guests “further than [they’ve] ever gone before."
- While the details haven’t been confirmed, from the teaser, it sounds like Dollywood may be building a flying theater attraction.
- Construction is already taking place at the park, with a large new building rising in Wildwood Grove near Dollywood’s most recent new attraction, Big Bear Mountain.
- Meanwhile, Dollywood is celebrating its history by debuting a new 40 minute documentary on YouTube.
