Get Ready to Run Through the Smokies During Dollywood’s Inaugural Race Weekend in 2026

Run Dollywood will make its debut at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park and resort in April 2026.
Get ready to race through the Smokies, as Dollywood is introducing its first ever Run Dollywood race weekend in 2026!

  • Dollywood is joining in on what is quickly becoming a trend in the industry by introducing the inaugural Dollywood Parks & Resorts Run Dollywood race weekend
  • Set to take place on April 25th & 26th, 2026, Dollywood will have a new way to measure memories, in miles as well as smiles.
  • A full calendar of races is planned for the inaugural event weekend, including the marquee half-marathon slated for Sunday morning. Companion races—a 1-mile kids fun run (ages 4-12), a 5k, a 10k —are scheduled for Saturday morning.
  • The event will take place during Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, allowing runners to race through a fun-filled course that winds its way through the park and the surrounding area.
  • Runners can win exclusive inaugural race medals while enjoying live music and on-course entertainment as they make their way through the award-winning park.
  • All participants receive an inaugural event-specific T-shirt, race bib, and commemorative medal.
  • Participants will be able to spend the rest of the day enjoying the world-class experiences of Dollywood following the event.
  • Registration will open soon at Dollywood.com/RunDollywood, while starting times for each race will be announced at a later date.
  • Race bib pickup will take place on Friday, April 24th at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

