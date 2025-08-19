You're Gonna Need A Bigger Screen: JAWS Heads to Universal Studios Hollywood's Universal Cinema for Anniversary Screenings
Those seeing it at the CityWalk location can also get a deal on their parking.
Still celebrating its 50th anniversary, the iconic Universal Studios film, JAWS is heading to the Universal Cinema at Universal Studios Hollywood for a limited engagement.
What’s Happening:
- Appropriately enough, Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting guests to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their landmark film, JAWS, on site at Universal CityWalk.
- From August 28th through September 4th, fans can see the iconic film, directed by Steven Spielberg, at the Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre at Universal CityWalk.
- Those seeing the movie at this location for the limited screening engagement can also enjoy $5.00 movie parking with a Universal Cinema rebate.
- Specific showtimes and tickets for this special limited time event can be found over at the official site, here.
- Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, JAWS set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry 50 years ago on June 20, 1975.
- When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, five decades later, Universal Pictures’ JAWS remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.
More JAWS:
- With this milestone anniversary, a lot has been going on with JAWS this year. Universal Studios Hollywood has already seen a bit of a JAWS takeover as part of their Mega Movie Summer.
- Over at Universal Orlando, Amity has been reborn at Universal Studios Florida in the San Francisco area of the park, as that area plays host to special JAWS themed festivities that not only celebrate the film, but the landmark attraction based on the movie that once lived at the park.
- Outside of the Universal Studios parks and destinations, other theaters have also been doing screenings of the blockbuster, and you can read about one of them here.
- National Geographic also debuted a new documentary, JAWS @ 50, which you can find out what we thought of here.
