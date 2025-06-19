Photos / Video: “Jaws” Makes a Splash for Universal Mega Movie Summer
If you haven't been to Universal Studios Hollywood in a while, this is the perfect time.
Experience the Jaws segment of Universal Studios Hollywood's Studio Tour, which has been enhanced with new dialogue and footage in honor of the film's 50th anniversary for Universal Mega Movie Summer.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary film Jaws with some enhancements to the iconic segment of its famous Studio Tour.
- This summer, the classic Jaws attraction has undergone a transformation showcasing festive decorations that will be featured throughout the season.
- Furthermore, the cherished Jaws experience is now prominently displayed on a newly updated replica of the Hollywood Sign, situated on the backlot hillside near the Bates Motel.
- When we previewed the updates, the Hollywood sign had not been updated, but you can see what it looks like here.
- Guests can look forward to a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh surprises as they embark on this cinematic adventure.
- Check out our video of the updated Jaws section of the Studio Tour below.
About Universal Mega Movie Summer:
- From now through August 10th, experience the thrill of Universal Mega Movie Summer, featuring attractions like the enhanced Jurassic World - The Ride with the Mosasaurus Splash.
- Meet beloved characters, enjoy new photo opportunities, and celebrate milestones such as the 50th anniversary of Jaws and the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future.
- Savor a variety of movie-themed food and beverages available throughout the park.
Also Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood:
- The exciting new attraction inspired by Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series aims to elevate the visitor experience with groundbreaking roller coaster technology.
- The track serves as the return path for vehicles after a thrilling 72 MPH ride, featuring designs reminiscent of Dominic Toretto’s classic 1970 Dodge Charger.
- This coaster will feature ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees, providing an immersive drifting sensation as guests spin at high speeds along an aerial track that connects various sections of the theme park, including the escalator linking the Upper and Lower Lots.
- Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to debut in 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
