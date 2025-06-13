Photos – Massive Garage-Themed Show Building for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Unveiled as Construction Continues at Universal Studios Hollywood

Opening in 2026, the new coaster is set to be the fastest at Universal park, at a whopping 72 MPH!

Yesterday, alongside the reveal of the ride vehicles for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, we also took a look at the latest construction on the new roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The dynamic new thrill ride, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, Fast & Furious, will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster. Yesterday, the park shared more details about the coaster, in addition to some new concept art.

The track shown here is where vehicles will return to the station after their rollicking 72 MPH journey aboard vehicles modeled after Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger.

Since we last checked in on the project in March, scrims have come down around the main garage-themed showbuilding for the attraction, which is located across from the entrance to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

From the Starway, we can see most of the coaster layout, which is truly sprawling across the hillside, completely changing the skyline of this area of the park.

The coaster will feature ride vehicles that can rotate 360 degrees, creating a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds while being catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens in 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

