Photos: Amity Island Cafe Takes Over Hollywood & Dine During Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood

During my visit to Universal Studios Hollywood yesterday for the kickoff of Mega Movie Summer, I was able to stop by the theme park’s Hollywood & Dine counter-service restaurant to check out its new Amity Island Cafe overlay in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws.

Amity Island, of course, is the fictional setting of Jaws, which is based on the novel of the same name by author Peter Benchley. And Amity Island Cafe calls itself “A Friendly Place to Get a Bite!" on its signage (Amity, as you know, means “friendship"). Guests can also spot a shark jaw above the sign on the restaurant’s main tower.

Menu items at the Amity Island Cafe include a Lobster Roll, Fish & Chips, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich, Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut, and the Amity Island Parfait for dessert.

Additional items advertised on banners outside the dining location include the Shark Bait Burger, Fish & Chicken Basket, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, the non-alcoholic drink called Amity Island Open Water, and the alcoholic cocktail called the Shark Bite.

Inside the counter-service restaurant, we find still photos from Jaws and a poster honoring the movie’s 50th anniversary. Also behind the counter you can spot some minor Amity Island theming as well as the Jaws collectible cups and sippers available at the park during Mega Movie Summer.

On the sides of the building’s exteriors are more signage celebrating Jaws’s 50th anniversary and promoting the restaurant overlay’s menu.

Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood. For additional details on the seasonal event be sure to visit the theme park’s official website.

Did You Know:

Throughout Mega Movie Summer, guests can also meet and interact with Chief Brody and Captain Quint Jaws near the entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Waterworld stunt show.