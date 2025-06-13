"Jurassic World: Rebirth" and "How to Train Your Dragon" Photo Ops Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood for Mega Movie Summer

Plus, other photo ops and signage for the seasonal event.

During my visit to Universal Studios Hollywood yesterday for the kickoff of Mega Movie Summer, I visited all the big new photo ops around the popular Southern California theme park– including those in promotion of two upcoming films from Universal Pictures, Jurassic World: Rebirth and the new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon.

In Universal CityWalk on the way into the theme park, I spotted this Mega Movie Summer billboard.

Then just inside the park entrance, there’s this fun Mega Movie Summer clapboard photo op.

But the first large-scaled photo op guests will encounter during Mega Movie Summer is this 6-foot-tall, 24-foot-long sculpted Toothless statue from How to Train Your Dragon.

While we already covered the Jaws and Back to the Future characters’ Mega Movie Summer meet-and-greets in other posts on this site, I also wanted to give our readers a look at what both of these movie-inspired photo ops (the enormous hanging shark and the DeLorean time machine) look like on their own.

Down on Universal Studios Hollywood's Lower Lot area, the centerpiece to the Jurassic World area right now is this extremely cool Jurassic World: Rebirth photo op featuring the movie’s Spinosaurus dinosaur attacking a boat that guests can pose on or around. I’m already pretty psyched for this movie, but this dynamic picture spot made me even more excited to see what director Gareth Edwards has cooked up for the Jurassic franchise.

Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood. Jurassic World: Rebirth opens on Wednesday, July 2nd, while How to Train Your Dragon is now playing in theaters everywhere.

