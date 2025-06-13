Photos / Video: Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Einstein Appear with the "Back to the Future" Time Machine During Mega Movie Summer

Though they don't all meet together simultaneously. it's always cool to see these characters in person.

During my visit to Universal Studios Hollywood yesterday for the kickoff of Mega Movie Summer, I stopped by the new Back to the Future meet-and-greet spot (adjacent to Universal Plaza and just across from Mel’s Diner) to say hello to a few of my favorite movie characters of all time: Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Einstein the dog.

Of course Marty, Doc, and Einstein were all heavily featured in the recent Destination: Hill Valley portion of Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, but now guests can meet all three of them (While I was there I encountered Doc with Einstein and Marty with Einstein, but never the three of them together) on the Upper Lot against the backdrop of the DeLorean machine from Back to the Future and a wall full of clocks. In the embedded X video below you can watch my interaction with Marty.

I thought the performer inhabiting the role of Marty McFly really captured the spirit of the character and Michael J. Fox’s voice and mannerisms from the film. It was really fun to chat with him about the DeLorean’s missing Mr. Fusion and how he somehow keeps missing Doc.

And yeah, we’ve seen Doc Brown around quite a bit at Universal Studios Hollywood before, but this is always a very fun character interaction as well.

Right across the path at the aforementioned Mel’s Diner, there’s a special Back to the Future-themed menu for Mega Movie Summer. These specialty food offerings include the Flux Capacitor Patty Melt, Doc Brown’s Chicken Pot Pie, the Time Machine Pastrami Melt, and OUTATIME Cookie for dessert, and themed drinks like the non-alcoholic Flux Capacitor, the Time Traveler’s Milkshake, and the alcoholic Wake Up Juice cocktail (remember that beverage from the wild-west saloon in Back to the Future Part III)?

Considering that Back to the Future and Jaws are two of my favorite movies ever made, Mega Movie Summer has already proven itself to be an incredibly cool time to visit Universal Studios Hollywood.

Mega Movie Summer runs daily from now through Sunday, August 10th at Universal Studios Hollywood. Be sure to visit the theme park’s official website for additional information.