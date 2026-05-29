Celebrate 250 Years of America at Kennedy Space Center with a Summer of Exploration Events

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is getting ready to honor the nation's 250th anniversary with a dynamic lineup of events.

What's Happening:

Starting this July, Kennedy Space Center will host a dynamic lineup of events celebrating the curiosity, courage and innovation that continue to define America’s journey into space at the place where the nation continues to reach for the stars, and this year, the Moon.

From milestone anniversaries and immersive festivals to patriotic celebrations and astronaut appearances, guests of all ages can experience the excitement of exploration through special programming throughout the summer.

All events are included with admission unless otherwise noted.