Kennedy Space Center Announces Black Friday Pass Sale and Cyber Monday Ticket Deal
The annual pass offer runs through November 27, followed by a one-day Cyber Monday promotion.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering two ways to save this holiday shopping season: a discounted annual pass and a buy-one-get-one admission deal.
What's Happening:
- The visitor complex’s Black Friday sale runs November 23–27, with a separate Cyber Monday offer available on November 30 only.
- Black Friday: The 13-Month Atlantis Annual Pass is listed online at $129 for adults ages 12 and up and $100 for children ages 3–11, a $20 discount per pass.
- Passes provide admission for the remainder of 2026 and all of 2027, expiring December 31, 2027. They must be redeemed by January 3, 2027.
- Passholder benefits include complimentary parking and a 10% admission discount for up to six accompanying guests per visit.
- Cyber Monday: On November 30, guests who purchase an adult admission ticket for $77 plus tax will receive a second adult or child admission ticket free. Tickets purchased through the offer must be redeemed on site by January 3, 2027.
- Both offers are available online or through the Reservations Department at 855-433-4210. They cannot be combined, are valid for up to six admissions and have no cash value. Blackout dates may apply, including for launch viewing and special events.
Kennedy Space Center Unveils Aero Test Lab Coaster:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is preparing to take guests on a high-speed journey through the science of flight with a new immersive attraction.
- Developed in partnership with Maurer Rides, Aero Test Lab will combine the excitement of a roller coaster with a simulated NASA flight-testing experience, giving visitors a hands-on look at the technology and research that help shape modern aviation.
- The experience will combine real acceleration, interactive ride controls, simulated flight-test scenarios, and dynamic track elements to recreate the excitement of experimental aeronautics.
- One of the attraction's ride vehicles was showcased during the recent announcement at the IAAPA Expo, and the attraction itself is already under construction at the complex.
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