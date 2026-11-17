The flight-testing attraction is under construction, but an opening date has not been announced.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is preparing to take guests on a high-speed journey through the science of flight with a new immersive attraction. Developed in partnership with Maurer Rides, Aero Test Lab will combine the excitement of a roller coaster with a simulated NASA flight-testing experience, giving visitors a hands-on look at the technology and research that help shape modern aviation.

What’s Happening:

The new attraction was unveiled during a press conference at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) annual conference in Orlando. The announcement also included the reveal of one of the ride vehicles, offering attendees their first look at the technology behind the experience, which is currently under development and construction at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Aero Test Lab will feature Maurer Rides' SPIKE® Coaster technology, putting guests inside a simulated NASA flight-testing facility. The experience will combine real acceleration, interactive ride controls, simulated flight-test scenarios, and dynamic track elements to recreate the excitement of experimental aeronautics.

Before boarding, guests will have an opportunity to watch the vehicle in action from a ground-crew perspective. The vehicle will launch from the station, approach the guest gallery, and bank overhead, offering a preview of the high-speed testing experience ahead.

Once aboard, guests will begin with a simulated preflight check and briefing covering the test objectives, controls, and displays. The flight test will then take riders through a series of testing zones featuring digital displays, active test portals, and simulated performance feedback. Guests will be able to control their vehicle's speed, accelerate through designated boost zones, and contribute to their test score with the push of a button.

The experience will highlight the first “A” in NASA, Aeronautics, and the agency's contributions to flight research. Guests will encounter simulated subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic flight conditions, along with scenarios involving structural performance analysis, lightning-strike testing, icing detection, fluid mechanics, and inversion testing. Visual effects, simulated data, and audio cues will help illustrate the challenges engineers evaluate when testing aircraft and developing technologies that advance aviation.

At the end of the experience, riders will be welcomed into the honorary ranks of NASA engineers, bringing the attraction's educational elements full circle and connecting experimental flight research to the everyday experience of commercial air travel.

“At Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, we're always looking for new ways to bring the excitement of NASA's discoveries and innovations to life,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “Aero Test Lab will give guests an exciting new way to experience the science and innovation behind flight.”

Maurer Rides also sees the attraction as an opportunity to explore the capabilities of its SPIKE Coaster system. According to Marco Hartwig, project manager at Maurer Rides, the project incorporates the technology's acceleration capabilities and dynamic track elements to create a distinctive ride experience. He described the development as an opportunity to combine advanced ride engineering with an immersive aeronautics concept.

The attraction will offer another way for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex guests to explore NASA's influence beyond space exploration, highlighting the agency's role in the research and innovations that continue to shape aviation.

Construction is already underway for Aero Test Lab, but additional details, including an opening date, will be announced at a later time.

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