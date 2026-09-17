Legends of Disney to Headline IAAPA Signature Session

The annual expo for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions is on its way in November. The event is the major trade show for the theme park industry, and like most trade shows, one of the main focuses of the event is education for those working professionally in the industry. Two recently announced events will likely be very educational, but also a lot of fun for any major Disney fan in the audience.

What's Happening:

IAAPA announced four signature sessions for the upcoming IAAPA Expo taking place in Orlando this November. Two of them spotlight Disney Parks.

Legends 2026 Panel - Legends of Disney is set to take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 4:00 -5:30 PM.

Former head of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bob Weis, and Joe Rohde will both be on hand alongside documentary filmmaker Leslie Iwerks.

The panel will be moderated by industry veteran Bob Rogers and will cover how storytelling drives the development of attractions and how collaboration leads to the development of ride vehicles, thematic environments, and other elements of themed entertainment design.

A Lunch and Learn has also been scheduled for noon - 2 PM on November 16.

The guest will be Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort

As educational sessions, the goal is to have the panelists discuss lessons they have learned in their careers so that the audience can incorporate those ideas into their own work.

Interestingly, while the panel is called Legends of Disney, and all three people are absolutely legends, only Rohde has been awarded the Disney Legend award. Although, it seems likely that both Weis and Iwerks will achieve that status at some point.

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