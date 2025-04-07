Photos / Video: Knott's Boysenberry 2025 Offers New Food, Entertainment and Merchandise at Knott's Berry Farm

More boysenberry foods and treats than you can imagine!

This past weekend Laughing Place was invited down to Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California (just a ten-minute drive from Disneyland Resort) to check out the theme park’s many exciting offerings for Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2025, which is being held in celebration of the event’s tenth anniversary. Below are my photos and video from our experience.

In the video below, you can watch the full new (and very fun) melodrama show entitled “The Great Bank Robbery OR For Whom the Jail Tolls" in Knott’s famous Bird Cage Theatre.

Watch "The Great Bank Robbery OR For Whom the Jail Tolls" NEW SHOW at Knott's Boysenberry Festival 2025:

Rewinding time to earlier in the day, we arrived at Knott’s Berry Farm to find its familiar entrance area beautifully decked out in cherry blossoms for the seasonal event.

Continuing on into the Ghost Town area, we came across a booth selling “build-your-own boysenberry gift bags."

Next to that booth was the usual one offering the t-shirt and pin combo, along with an adorable Betty Boysen shoulder buddy, and one member of my party had to pick that last item up.

Here’s a look at this year’s Knott’s Boysenberry Festival tasting card, which Knott’s Berry Farm was kind enough to provide us with so we could try out some of the food and report back to our audience about what we thought.

Our first stop, food-wise, was the Ghost Town Bakery. Here we ordered the Belgian Waffle with Boysenberry Butter and Boysenberry Maple Syrup (“It has a nice crunch. Good texture, maybe too much butter. Definitely recommend, but not for those expecting a fluffy waffle."), the Boysenberry Tiramisu (“It’s a little bland. It doesn’t really taste like anything."), and the Salted Caramel Brownie with Whipped Cream and Boysenberry Drizzle (““It’s the opposite— too much of everything.") It was also nice to get a look at some of the other desserts available at the bakery while we were there.

Down Boysenberry Lane, I checked out some of the carnival-style games and the area where guests can purchase their own boysenberry plants. There’s also a fun Boysenberry Mine photo op in this section.

At the Gold Mine Trail booth, we got the BBQ Beef Tips (“Highly recommended. The meat is well cooked and I like the sauce.") along with the Boysenberry and Cucumber Lemonade (“Really good too and came with an actual intact boysenberry.")

At Miner’s Mac and Spuds, we ordered the Double Stuffed Baked Potato with Boysenberry BBQ (“I like that there is an array of flavors, it’s a real boysen-adventure.") and the Hawaiian Bread with Boysenberry Cream Cheese Garlic Spread (“The cream cheese just does not go with the rest.")

Here’s a look at some of the Boysenberry Festival decor around Ghost Town.

At Old McDonald’s Barn, you can meet some friendly animals and see more colorful decorations.

Calico Town Hall has a video playing about the history of Knott’s Berry Farm and the boysenberry itself.

I loved checking out these amazing wooden sculptures by Nate’s Chainsaw Art.

At the Wilderness Dance Hall, we ordered the Boysenberry West Coast IPA, the Butter Toffee Espresso Martini with Boysenberry Syrup, and the BBQ All Beef Meatball Hoagie (“Delightful. Very good. I wasn’t sure about the boysenberry combined with provolone cheese, but it works.")

At the Wilderness Dogs and Drinks booth, we got the Beef Birria Loaded Fries with Boysenberry Crema, which comes with a big portion! (“Good bang for your buck. The birria is a little dry. Not bad, but not amazing.") I also tried the Boysenberry Pomegranate Lemonade (“Still really good but I don’t like mint and generally I found the cucumber one from earlier a bit more refreshing.")

Here’s a look at a couple of the booths from the Boysenberry Festival craft fair.

We found Boysen Bear in Calico Town Square, where kids’ games are played throughout the day, and we also spotted Whittles the prospector near the Calico River Rapids.

In addition the “The Great Bank Robbery" at the Bird Cage Theatre (viewable above), other entertaining shows available for this year’s Boysenberry Festival Include Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies in the Wagon Camp and “Knott’s Preserved: A Musical Celebration" on the Calico Mine Stage.

Here are some more of the various appealing merchandise items available around Knott’s Berry Farm for Boysenberry Festival 2025.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival 2025 runs on select dates from now through Sunday, May 18th. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets for the events, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.