Video: Knott's Merry Farm Returns for 2025 with Heaping Helpings of Entertainment at Knott's Berry Farm

This past Friday, Laughing Place was invited down to Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California for the kickoff of the 2025 Knott's Merry Farm holiday season. Below you'll find a rundown and videos of the shows we got to experience during our visit.

I arrived at Knott's Berry Farm in the early afternoon to find the popular theme park decorated for the holidays with garland, ornaments, and other nice-looking decor.

My first stop in the park was the famous Bird Cage Theatre, which for Knott's Merry Farm hosts rotating performances of The Gift of the Magi 1885 and A Calico Christmas Carol.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch the full performance I saw of A Calico Christmas Carol, which takes the familiar characters created by Charles Dickens for A Christmas Carol and transplants them to the wild-west mining town of Calico.

Watch A Calico Christmas Carol (2025) FULL SHOW at Knott's Merry Farm:

After that show I started heading toward the rear side of the park, admiring more decorations along the way.

The second show I saw on Friday was Snoopy's Night Before Christmas in the Walter Knott Theatre.

Snoopy's Night Before Christmas is a jaw-dropping ice skating show starring incredibly talented skaters alongside the Peanuts gang. You can watch my video of the full performance below.

Watch Snoopy's Night Before Christmas (2025) FULL SHOW at Knott's Merry Farm:

After that I wander down toward Calico Town Square.

That's where I enjoyed the 'Tis the Season Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which features carolers and of course some dazzling lights.

Watch 'Tis the Season Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony (2025) FULL SHOW at Knott's Merry Farm:

Then it was back into the heart of Ghost Town and through Knott's Christmas Crafts Village.

Calico also plays home to the Snow & Glow in Ghost Town show, featuring the music of John Williams from Home Alone.

Watch Snow & Glow in Ghost Town (2025) FULL SHOW at Knott's Merry Farm:

Lastly, I headed back up through Town Square and arrived at the Calico Mine Stage, where the final big performance of the evening took place-- the grand musical spectacular Home for the Holidays.

Unfortunately this performance of Home for the Holidays was interrupted about 2/3 of the way through due to technical difficulties. The full-length version of the show is roughly 30 minutes long, but below you can see what it was like that night. Hopefully they've gotten the bugs worked out since then!

Watch Home for the Holidays (2025) interrupted performance at Knott's Merry Farm:

Other entertainment offerings at Knott's Merry Farm include the Wandering Wranglers and Calico Carolers.

Knott's Merry Farm runs from now through Sunday, January 4th at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Stay tuned for another post about the food and merchandise of Knott's Merry Farm 2025, coming soon!