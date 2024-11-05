Knott’s Merry Farm 2024 Details and Dates Revealed for This Year’s Holiday Season Festivities at Knott’s Berry Farm

The annual event will take place from November 22nd through January 5th.

Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed the details and dates for its annual Knott’s Merry Farm holiday celebration, starting the weekend before Thanksgiving at the popular Southern California theme park.

What’s happening:

All the details and dates have been revealed for Knott’s Merry Farm 2024, the annual holiday season event at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California– just minutes away from Disneyland.

The event will take place from Friday, November 22nd through Sunday, January 5th at Knott’s Berry Farm.

One of the main features this year is the new “‘Tis the Season Tree Lighting Ceremony,” which invites Knott’s Merry Farm guests to “kick off the evening’s holiday celebration with dancers, singers, and, of course, Snoopy.”

There will also be new Knott’s Merry Farm merchandise, food offerings like a crispy breaded “Turkey Ball,” and festive decorations around the park.

Returning for 2024 are Knott's Christmas Crafts Village, the Snow and Glow experience in Ghost Town, Santa’s Christmas Cabin in the Wilderness Dance Hall, and performances of “A Calico Christmas Carol” and “The Gift of the Magi” in the Bird Cage Theatre. Other live entertainment includes the Calico Carolers, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies, Adelaide Pilar, and “Home for the Holidays” on the Calico Mine Stage.

Plus in the Walt Knott Theatre, the fan-favorite “Snoopy's Night Before Christmas” ice-skating show will be wowing guests throughout the season.

What they’re saying:

Knott’s Berry Farm: “The holiday season at Knott’s Merry Farm promises to be merry and bright, as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights and miles of beautiful garland.”

For additional information about Knott’s Merry Farm and to purchase advance tickets to the park, be sure to visit the official Knott’s Berry Farm website.