Photos: Knott's Spooky Farm 2025 Welcomes Kids and Families for Daytime Halloween Fun at Knott's Berry Farm

This past weekend, Laughing Place was invited down to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California to experience this year’s family-friendly daytime Halloween celebration Knott’s Spooky Farm.

Approaching the entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm, we found banners welcoming us to Knott’s Spooky Farm, and once inside the park we were greeted by the usual impressive seasonal decor.

Our first stop at Knott’s Spooky Farm was Camp Snoopy, where we found several Peanuts characters– namely Schroeder, Pig-Pen, and Snoopy himself– dressed up in their Halloween costumes for meet-and-greets with guests. This year Snoopy is the Masked Beagle, Schroeder is the Phantom of the Opera, and Pig-Pen is a skeleton in need of a bath.

The Halloween decorations around Camp Snoopy are very nice as always, and the Woodstock’s Birdbath carnival game once again has the Rubber Woodstock Float Toy available for $20.

Making our way over to Calico Town Square, we found vendors set up selling Halloween gifts. This is also where Linus Van Pelt’s Great Pumpkin Patch & Cookie Decorating takes place, in addition to Spooktivities with the Peanuts gang– below you can see Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Sally, Linus, and Peppermint Patty telling spooky stories and helping kids play a round of bean-bag toss.

Speaking of kids, youngsters entering Knott’s Spooky Farm are distributed complimentary trick-or-treat bags (pictured below), with which they can visit a number of Treat Fair candy distribution kiosks around Knott’s Ghost Town area.

Also in Ghost Town, we spotted several regular Knott’s Berry Farm performers dressed up as ghouls for the season. Interacting with these characters was probably my personal favorite part of Knott’s Spooky Farm 2025.

Next we visited the Calico Livery Stable, where the Creepy Critters of Calico display was set up with reptiles and insects of many different varieties for guests to view.

The Bob Baker Marionettes are back in Ghost Town’s Bird Card Theatre for the Halloween Spooktacular show, which is always a treat for audience members of all ages.

Other Knott’s Spooky Farm shows include Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies and Snoopy’s Spooktacular Costume Party on the Calico Mine Stage.

As part of our media invite to Knott’s, we also received food vouchers so we could try out some of the seasonal offerings available during both Knott’s Spooky Farm and the adult-targeted nighttime Knott’s Scary Farm event. We got the Exhumed Mushroom and Sausage Pizza and Ghoulrean Meatball Tots, and Slasher Shakes– all excellent and very appropriately themed for Halloween time.

And we can’t leave Knott’s Spooky Farm without taking a look at some of this year’s merchandise and apparel for the event, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

Knott’s Spooky Farm runs Thursday through Sunday (plus Monday October 13th for Columbus Day) from now through Halloween at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.