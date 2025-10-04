The Boulet Brothers Join Knott’s Scary Farm with Special Meet and Greets on Select Nights

The queens of horror are bringing their signature killer glamour to the fog!

The queens of horror are coming to Knott’s Scary Farm! On select nights during Knott’s Scary Farm, The Boulet Brothers are joining the frightful festivities, adding a killer dose of glamour to the ghouls!

What’s Happening:

On select nights, Knott’s Scary Farm will welcome The Boulet Brothers for exclusive Legacy Store Meet and Greets.

Meet and Greets with The Boulet Brothers will take place at the Legacy Store starting at 9 p.m. on the following dates: Friday, October 3 Saturday, October 4 Thursday, October 9 Thursday, October 16 Friday, October 17 Thursday, October 23 Sunday, October 26

Valid admission to Knott’s Scary Farm is required to participate in this meet and greet offering.

About Knott’s Scary Farm:

Knott’s Scary Farm is Southern California’s longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event, taking place on select nights now through November 1.

The event transforms the entire park after dark into a terrifying, immersive experience filled with haunted mazes, scare zones, live shows, and roaming monsters.

Unlike Knott’s daytime “Spooky Farm" (which is family-friendly), Knott’s Scary Farm is designed for teens and adults.

This year’s event features 10 terrifying mazes, including two all-new experiences, five sinister scare zones, and three hair-raising shows.

New maze highlights include: Mary – The Haunting of Worth Home: Step inside a once-beautiful home now overrun by nightmarish creatures seeking revenge. The Zoo: Explore an abandoned zoo that’s become a twisted lab for animal-human experiments, plotting a horrifying uprising.



