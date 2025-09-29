Dark Holiday Folklore Comes to Universal Horror Unleashed This November with “Krampus & Kin”
This special experience will be available from November 15th through January 3rd, 2026.
A special, twisted holiday experience is coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas starting this November.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Horror Unleashed will be celebrating its first holiday season this year following its official opening back in August.
- From November 15th through January 3rd, 2026, guests will be able to partake in an immersive holiday experience, complete with yule born horrors, capture eerie photo-ops, and indulge in seasonal food and drinks inspired by their lore.
- The year-round horror location will introduce “Krampus & Kin" – said to be an eerie twist on the holidays, where guests will encounter monstrous myths of dark yule like Krampus, Grýla, and the Kallikantzaroi.
- Guests will brave the terror of these ancient entities at photo ops, where they can pose with Krampus on his twisted throne, step into Grýla’s cauldron, or stand beneath the cursed canopy of the Kallikantzaroi’s rotting tree.
- In addition to photo ops, guests will witness a grand processional that will fill the abandoned warehouse as creatures and their unearthly followers parade through, leaving behind tokens of their legend.
- Regional storytellers will bring the folklore to life and share the fascinating origins of each creature.
- Of course, there will also be plenty of seasonal food offerings, such as a Krampus-themed dessert “Krampus’ Snow Globe," Grýla’s Char, Chicken Souvlakichos, and more.
- No additional details or concept art of any sort has been shared at this time, so it’s up to your imagination to figure out what nightmares await.
More on Universal Horror Unleashed:
- Universal Horror Unleashed opened back in August as Universal’s first-ever year-round horror experience.
- The experience takes you through the set of an abandoned production warehouse and takes guests on a bone-chilling journey through four haunted houses, four themed areas with live entertainment and spine-tingling food and cocktails to fuel you as you traverse through the warehouse.
- Universal Horror Unleashed is located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the official site.
- We were recently at Universal Horror Unleashed for their official grand opening celebration, where we had the chance to tour all four of the haunted houses, talk to some of the creatives, and so much more.
- Take a look at some of the other merchandise collections currently available at Universal Horror Unleashed.
